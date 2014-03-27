CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Sprint in talks with Dish on broadband partnership

(Corrects 1st paragraph and headline to clarify that Masayoshi
Son was speaking in his capacity as Sprint chairman, not as
Softbank CEO.)
By Marina Lopes
SAN ANTONIO, March 27 Sprint Corp is in
talks with Dish Network Corp on a fixed wireless
broadband partnership, the chairman of Sprint Corp told Reuters
on Thursday.
"They have the satellite and we have the network that we can
collaborate on. We are looking at a technology alliance and we
are doing some tests together," Masayoshi Son, the billionaire
CEO of SoftBank who gained control of Sprint Corp last
year, said on the sidelines of a conference in San Antonio.
Earlier this month, Son called the U.S. wireless market an
oligopoly plagued by slow speeds and high prices and said
Sprint could shake up the competition, but it would require a
scale that Sprint cannot reach alone.
Sprint said in December they are developing a trial wireless
service in Texas and Son's comment on Thursday indicates that
partnership is still ongoing.
The service will only be available in Corpus Christi, Texas
by the middle of this year. The companies expect to expand to
other markets, though on Thursday Dish and Sprint did not
comment on the expansion.
(Reporting by Marina Lopes; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe and
Meredith Mazzilli)