BRIEF-UPS expanded global dangerous goods shipping program
* Expanded its global dangerous goods shipping program by adding more than 400 new commodities
TOKYO, July 8 Japan's SoftBank Corp said on Monday that it expects to complete its $21.6 billion acquisition of U.S. wireless carrier Sprint Nextel Corp on Wednesday, July 10.
SoftBank and Sprint received final regulatory approval for their deal from the Federal Communications Commission last week.
The Japanese company said it expects the deal to close on Wednesday, U.S. Eastern Standard Time.
* Expanded its global dangerous goods shipping program by adding more than 400 new commodities
April 12 NextGen Healthcare Information Systems LLC:
LONDON, April 12 Copper eased to one-month lows on Wednesday, shrugging off a tentative recovery in broader financial markets as geopolitical tensions and fading hopes for a boost to U.S. demand pressured prices.