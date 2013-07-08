版本:
Japan's SoftBank says expects to complete Sprint deal on July 10

TOKYO, July 8 Japan's SoftBank Corp said on Monday that it expects to complete its $21.6 billion acquisition of U.S. wireless carrier Sprint Nextel Corp on Wednesday, July 10.

SoftBank and Sprint received final regulatory approval for their deal from the Federal Communications Commission last week.

The Japanese company said it expects the deal to close on Wednesday, U.S. Eastern Standard Time.
