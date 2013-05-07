版本:
SoftBank president says to meet Sprint shareholders in U.S.

TOKYO May 7 Japan's SoftBank Corp President Masayoshi Son said he will travel to the United States on Tuesday night to discuss the proposed takeover of Sprint Nextel Corp with its major shareholders.

Son told reporters he would highlight the synergies SoftBank could offer to Sprint.

Wireless operator SoftBank faces a rival bid for Sprint from satellite TV company Dish Network Corp.

