SoftBank president says to meet Sprint shareholders in U.S.

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P, Dow open slightly lower; Nasdaq flat
March 29 The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average opened slightly lower on Wednesday, weighed down by industrial stocks, while the Nasdaq was little changed.
TOKYO May 7 Japan's SoftBank Corp President Masayoshi Son said he will travel to the United States on Tuesday night to discuss the proposed takeover of Sprint Nextel Corp with its major shareholders.
Son told reporters he would highlight the synergies SoftBank could offer to Sprint.
Wireless operator SoftBank faces a rival bid for Sprint from satellite TV company Dish Network Corp.
* Union Pacific Corp files for offering of notes due 2027 and 2047; size not disclosed - SEC filing Source: (http://bit.ly/2nv8bpg) Further company coverage:
* Cargill Inc - adjusted operating earnings were $715 million in the third quarter, up 50 percent from $476 million in the year-ago period