Softbank on track to complete Sprint acquisition by July -CEO Son

TOKYO, June 21 SoftBank Corp CEO
Masayoshi Son said on Friday that SoftBank was on track to
complete its acquisition of U.S. carrier Sprint Nextel Corp
by July, after rival bidder Dish Network Corp
declined to raise its offer.
Son was speaking at an annual shareholders' meeting, ahead
of a gathering of Sprint shareholders next Tuesday to vote on
SoftBank's offer.
Sprint moved on Thursday to take the upper hand in another
battle with Dish over control of Clearwire Corp,
raising its buyout offer to $5 per share, which it said had
helped to win support from a key group of dissident
shareholders.
Sprint had already bought a majority stake in Clearwire,
which both Sprint and Dish were eyeing for its wireless airwaves
that they hope to use for their networks.