SoftBank: agreed with Sprint to raise offer to $21.6 bln from $20.1 bln

TOKYO, June 11 Japan's SoftBank Corp said on Tuesday that it has agreed with Sprint Nextel Corp to raise its offer for the U.S. wireless operator to $21.6 billion from a previous offer of $20.1 billion.

The announcement came a day before Sprint shareholders are to vote on SoftBank's offer, which faces a challenge from Dish Network Corp's counter offer of $25.5 billion for Sprint, the No. 3 U.S. mobile provider.

