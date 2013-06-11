SoftBank: agreed with Sprint to raise offer to $21.6 bln from $20.1 bln

BRIEF-Gap Inc says CEO Arthur Peck's total compensation in 2016 was $8.9 million
* CEO Arthur Peck's total compensation in 2016 was $8.9 million versus $6.1 million in 2015 Source text : [ID:http://bit.ly/2oVXA6f] Further company coverage:
TOKYO, June 11 Japan's SoftBank Corp said on Tuesday that it has agreed with Sprint Nextel Corp to raise its offer for the U.S. wireless operator to $21.6 billion from a previous offer of $20.1 billion.
The announcement came a day before Sprint shareholders are to vote on SoftBank's offer, which faces a challenge from Dish Network Corp's counter offer of $25.5 billion for Sprint, the No. 3 U.S. mobile provider.
NEW YORK, April 4 Jamie Dimon, chief executive of JPMorgan Chase & Co, on Tuesday devoted one-third of his annual letter to shareholders to arguments for reforming regulations, particular those on bank capital and liquidity, as well as home mortgage loan financing.
* Barkerville Gold Mines Ltd says Bonanza Ledge Mine is permitted to produce up to 150,000 tonnes per year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: