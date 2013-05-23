SoftBank would appoint "security director" to Sprint board

May 23 SoftBank Corp would appoint a
"security director" to Sprint Nextel's board if its
takeover bid succeeds, and would give the U.S. government the
right to approve the nominee, an attempt to address security
concerns raised by the proposed deal.
Sprint said in a filing with the U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission on May 1 that the new director appointed by
the Tokyo-based SoftBank would oversee public safety concerns
related to Sprint's wireless and wireline operations.
Chinese telecommunications equipment suppliers like Huawei
Technologies Co Ltd, the world's second-largest maker
of routers and other telecom gear, and ZTE Corp, the
fifth largest, have been blocked from making big pushes into the
United States by national security concerns.
Dish Network Corp, SoftBank's rival for Sprint, is
running a campaign against the Japanese firm, trying to convince
lawmakers and government reviewers that it poses national
security risks.
SoftBank says it is committed to using only network
equipment that is acceptable to the U.S. government and will not
use equipment from Huawei Technologies in Sprint's network. Dish
has not made such promises.
News of the security director nominee proposal was first
reported by the Wall Street Journal, which said that the step
could cost the company up to $1 billion. ()
The paper also said it was unusual for officials to exert
such broad influence over how a company is run, citing people
who follow such deals.
Sprint declined to comment. SoftBank could not be
immediately reached for comment.