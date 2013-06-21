SoftBank CEO: Sprint to save avg $2 bln a year after acquisition

TOKYO, June 21 SoftBank Corp CEO Masayoshi Son said on Friday that U.S. mobile carrier Sprint Nextel Corp will save 200 billion yen ($2 billion) a year on average from cost-cutting measures in the first four years after it is acquired by the Japanese company.

Son, speaking at an annual SoftBank shareholders' meeting in Tokyo, said his company was on track to acquire Sprint by July, as long as its $21.6 billion bid is approved by both Sprint shareholders and the U.S. Federal Communications Commission.

Son also said the fierce bidding war for Sprint with U.S. satellite TV provider Dish Network Corp had prompted his company to consider various other options, including buying No. 4 U.S. mobile carrier T-Mobile, which is 74 percent owned by Deutsche Telekom AG.