SoftBank CEO: Sprint to save avg $2 bln a year after acquisition

TOKYO, June 21 SoftBank Corp CEO
Masayoshi Son said on Friday that U.S. mobile carrier Sprint
Nextel Corp will save 200 billion yen ($2 billion) a year
on average from cost-cutting measures in the first four years
after it is acquired by the Japanese company.
Son, speaking at an annual SoftBank shareholders' meeting in
Tokyo, said his company was on track to acquire Sprint by July,
as long as its $21.6 billion bid is approved by both Sprint
shareholders and the U.S. Federal Communications Commission.
Son also said the fierce bidding war for Sprint with U.S.
satellite TV provider Dish Network Corp had prompted
his company to consider various other options, including buying
No. 4 U.S. mobile carrier T-Mobile, which is 74 percent owned by
Deutsche Telekom AG.