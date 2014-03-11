SoftBank's Son: new meeting with regulators 'necessary' on merger

WASHINGTON, March 11 Japan's SoftBank Corp
CEO, Masayoshi Son, said another meeting is necessary
with U.S. regulators who have so far given him a cold shoulder
on a potential merger between Son's Sprint Corp and its
competitor T-Mobile US Inc..
Son on Tuesday gave his first public speech to a U.S.
audience since SoftBank bought No. 3 U.S. wireless carrier
Sprint and regulators rejected his interest in a bid for No. 4
provider T-Mobile.
After his address at the Chamber of Commerce, he told
reporters he wasn't planning to meet with regulators again on
this trip, "but whenever we have the opportunity sometime in the
future, that is I think necessary."