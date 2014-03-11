版本:
SoftBank's Son: new meeting with regulators 'necessary' on merger

WASHINGTON, March 11 Japan's SoftBank Corp CEO, Masayoshi Son, said another meeting is necessary with U.S. regulators who have so far given him a cold shoulder on a potential merger between Son's Sprint Corp and its competitor T-Mobile US Inc..

Son on Tuesday gave his first public speech to a U.S. audience since SoftBank bought No. 3 U.S. wireless carrier Sprint and regulators rejected his interest in a bid for No. 4 provider T-Mobile.

After his address at the Chamber of Commerce, he told reporters he wasn't planning to meet with regulators again on this trip, "but whenever we have the opportunity sometime in the future, that is I think necessary."
