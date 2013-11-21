Third point has made no management proposals to SoftBank -source

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
April 7 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1330 GMT on Friday:
TOKYO Nov 22 U.S. hedge fund Third Point LLC has made no management proposals to Japanese telecommunications operator SoftBank Corp in conjunction with its $1 billion investment, a source close to Third Point said on Friday.
The source said the investment is in contrast to the hedge fund's stake in Sony Corp, which Third Point chief Daniel Loeb has urged to partially spin off its entertainment business.
The source added that Loeb had met with SoftBank Chief Executive Masayoshi Son and was favourably impressed by his leadership and vision for the future.
Loeb disclosed the investment at an investment conference on Thursday.
WASHINGTON, April 7 U.S. job growth slowed sharply in March amid continued layoffs in the retail sector, but a drop in the unemployment rate to a near 10-year low of 4.5 percent suggested the labor market was still tightening.
April 7 Merck & Co Inc said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) declined an application to include information on the labels of its diabetes drugs - Januvia and Janumet - that the treatments do not raise the risk of major heart problems.