SoftBank in talks to acquire T-Mobile, discussing funding -sources

China's top securities regulator vows to punish "iron roosters" with no dividend payout
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
TOKYO Dec 25 Japan's SoftBank Corp is in talks to acquire U.S. wireless carrier T-Mobile US Inc and is discussing funding for a deal with financial institutions, sources close to the matter said on Wednesday.
SoftBank is talking with T-Mobile parent Deutsche Telekom AG and hopes to take a majority stake in T-Mobile through its recently acquired U.S. subsidiary Sprint Corp in the financial year starting next April, one of the sources said.
The Nikkei business daily reported on Wednesday that SoftBank was in the final stages of talks with Deutsche Telekom about acquiring T-Mobile, the No. 4 U.S. wireless service provider.
Experts have said that a deal between Sprint and T-Mobile could face close scrutiny from U.S. regulators due to concerns about market concentration.
Says to invest more than 1.3 billion yuan ($188.47 million)in research and engineering centre in China's Nanjing city by end-2020
CHICAGO/LOS ANGELES, April 7 To meet increasing demand for meat raised without certain antibiotics, top U.S. chicken company Tyson Foods Inc and rival producers are turning to sanitizing wipes, bacteria-reducing fog and even oregano to keep birds healthy.