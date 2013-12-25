SoftBank in talks to acquire T-Mobile, discussing funding -sources

TOKYO Dec 25 Japan's SoftBank Corp is in talks to acquire U.S. wireless carrier T-Mobile US Inc and is discussing funding for a deal with financial institutions, sources close to the matter said on Wednesday.

SoftBank is talking with T-Mobile parent Deutsche Telekom AG and hopes to take a majority stake in T-Mobile through its recently acquired U.S. subsidiary Sprint Corp in the financial year starting next April, one of the sources said.

The Nikkei business daily reported on Wednesday that SoftBank was in the final stages of talks with Deutsche Telekom about acquiring T-Mobile, the No. 4 U.S. wireless service provider.

Experts have said that a deal between Sprint and T-Mobile could face close scrutiny from U.S. regulators due to concerns about market concentration.