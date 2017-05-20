Softbank-Saudi tech fund becomes world's biggest with $93 bln of capital

RIYADH May 20 The world's largest private
equity fund, backed by Japan's Softbank Group and Saudi Arabia's
main sovereign wealth fund, said on Saturday it had raised over
$93 billion to invest in technology sectors such as artificial
intelligence and robotics.
"The next stage of the Information Revolution is under way,
and building the businesses that will make this possible will
require unprecedented large-scale, long-term investment," the
Softbank Vision Fund said in a statement.
In addition to Softbank and Saudi Arabia's Public
Investment Fund, the new fund's investors include Abu Dhabi's
Mubadala Investment, which has committed $15 billion, and Apple
Inc.
(Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Dale Hudson)