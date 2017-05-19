SoftBank boss follows Trump to Saudi to launch $100 bln fund

| TOKYO
TOKYO May 19 Some six months after his visit to
Donald Trump's Manhattan mansion cheered investors, Masayoshi
Son, Japan's richest man, is set to follow his friend to Saudi
Arabia as the new U.S. president makes his first overseas trip
since taking office.
Son, head of Japan's SoftBank Group Corp, travels
to Riyadh this weekend where he is expected to announce the
close of the first fundraising round for what will be the
world's biggest private equity fund, backed by Saudi Arabia's
sovereign wealth fund and Apple Inc.
His appearance in the Saudi capital and the expected launch
of the $100 billion Vision Fund coincide with Trump's official
visit to the kingdom, one leg of a presidential trip that also
includes Israel, Belgium and Italy.
Son describes the fund as essential for setting up SoftBank
for a data "gold rush" which he expects to happen as the global
economy becomes increasingly digitised.
"The Vision Fund has created a framework for SoftBank to
grow over the next 100, 200 and 300 years," Son said in
February. "The next 10 years would be the time for me to put the
plan into practice while grooming successors."
Son is scheduled to attend a forum of global chief
executives in Riyadh on Saturday to be held on the sidelines of
the Trump visit, a list of attendees showed.
A SoftBank spokesman declined to comment on Son's schedule.
The aggressive dealmaker made headlines in early December
when he appeared in the marble lobby of Trump Tower in New York
alongside the then president-elect, dressed in a red vest and
near-identical red tie to the tycoon-turned-commander-in-chief.
He was among the first in a series of Asian billionaires and
leaders to pay tribute to Trump, who won office in November on a
platform that focused heavily on national security and
protecting American jobs.
Son's pledge to Trump to invest $50 billion in the United
States and create 50,000 new jobs was light on details but spoke
to the president's election promise to boost economic growth by
making deals with individual companies, rather than through
complicated trade deals.
SoftBank Group shares surged after Son's December meeting
with Trump and his announced investment.
Foreign tycoons who paid homage to Trump after Son include
Foxconn founder Terry Gou and Alibaba boss Jack Ma, who are both
close business partners of Son. In November, Japanese Prime
Minister Shinzo Abe visited Trump in New York, less than two
weeks after the U.S. election.
(Additional reporting by Reem Shamseddine in RIYADH; Writing by
Sam Holmes; Editing by Miral Fahmy)