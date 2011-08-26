Softbank to use Yahoo shares to pay off debt

TOKYO Aug 26 Japanese telecom firm Softbank
said on Friday it would use almost all its 4 percent
stake in Yahoo Inc to pay off a debt of about $1.1
billion.
In a statement, the company said it would transfer the Yahoo
shares to Citibank to pay off a loan from the bank, bringing its
stake down to 0.002 percent.
Under the transaction, it would book a special gain of about
76.4 billion yen ($986.4 million) for the year ending in March,
boosting the firm's net profit by about 44.7 billion yen for the
period, the company said.
($1 = 77.450 Japanese Yen)
(Reporting by Taiga Uranaka; Editing by Joseph Radford)