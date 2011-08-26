UPDATE 1-Japan's Softbank to use Yahoo shares to pay debt

* Softbank transfers almost all of its 4 pct stake to Citibank

TOKYO Aug 26 Japanese telecoms firm Softbank said on Friday it would use almost all its 4 percent stake in Yahoo Inc to pay off a debt of about $1.1 billion.

In a statement, the company said it would transfer the Yahoo shares to Citibank N.A. to pay off a loan from the bank, bringing its stake down to 0.002 percent.

Under the transaction, the company said it will book a special gain of about 76.4 billion yen ($986.4 million) for the year ending next March, boosting its net profit by about 44.7 billion yen.

Softbank said the transaction was provided for under the agreement by which it obtained the loan in 2004.

Softbank, Japan's third-largest wireless carrier, controls 42 percent in Yahoo Japan . Yahoo Inc owns a 35 percent stake in the unit.

Earlier this year, sources said Yahoo was in talks to quit its Japanese joint venture and transfer its stake to Softbank.

But officials at both Softbank and Yahoo Japan said the ownership structure of Yahoo Japan would remain unchanged. ($1 = 77.450 Japanese Yen) (Reporting by Taiga Uranaka; Editing by Michael Watson)