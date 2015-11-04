SoftBank Q2 profit rises 39 pct on cost cuts, Sprint improvement

TOKYO Nov 4 SoftBank Group's
second-quarter operating profit rose 39 percent as the Japanese
telecoms conglomerate cut costs in its domestic business and saw
some improvement at its U.S. unit Sprint Corp.
SoftBank, which purchased U.S. wireless carrier Sprint for
more than $20 billion in 2013, said on Wednesday its
July-September operating profit climbed to 342 billion yen ($2.8
billion) from 246 billion during the same period last year.
That beat an average estimate of 329 billion yen from four
analysts, according to Thomson Reuters.
Sprint, 83 percent owned by SoftBank, reported on Tuesday a
narrower quarterly loss, which was more than analysts' estimates
due to promotional price cuts.
($1 = 121.1000 yen)
(Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Muralikumar
Anantharaman)