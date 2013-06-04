IBM to buy website hosting service SoftLayer

June 4 International Business Machines Corp
said on Tuesday that it would acquire database Web
hosting company SoftLayer Technologies and create a new division
for clients interested in cloud services.
The financial terms were not disclosed, but Reuters reported
in March that IBM, among others, had been in talks to buy
SoftLayer in a deal that could fetch more than $2 billion.
Dallas-based SoftLayer was founded in 2005 and has become
what is says is the world's largest privately held website
hosting service. The company provides its 25,000 customers,
mainly small and medium-sized businesses, with cloud
infrastructure.
For IBM's part, SoftLayer is helping the company build out
its private and public cloud-based services for its clients. IBM
said it expected to gain $7 billion annually in revenue from
cloud services by the end of 2015.
It created a new division called Cloud Services, which will
combine SoftLayer and IBM's existing offerings into a global
platform.
IBM said it expected the deal to close in the third quarter.