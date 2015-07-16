Sucden's coffee expansion continues with Jefferies hire

NEW YORK, July 16 The brokerage arm of French
sugar and cocoa trade house Sucres et Denrees SA (Sucden) has
hired Gary Herbert, the former head of coffee futures at
Jefferies Bache, as it continues to bolster its coffee business.
Herbert is Sucden Financial's second Jefferies hire in less
than a month, according to company statements, after it scooped
up cocoa trader Michael Donovan. The moves come about three
months after U.S. investment bank Jefferies Group LLC
announced the sale of most of the Bache futures business to
Societe Generale.
Herbert, a senior coffee broker, will be tasked with
boosting the company's coffee futures and options business in
London, Mark Cooper, Sucden Financial's co-head of softs, said
in a statement.
Sucden has been expanding heavily into coffee over the last
year or so. The company also trades cocoa and traces its roots
in the sugar business back to 1952.
Sucden last week closed a deal to acquire Nedcoffee BV in
Amsterdam. In 2014, it bought New York-based Coffee America in
and opened up a coffee trade house in the Netherlands.
(Reporting by Chris Prentice; Editing by Peter Galloway)