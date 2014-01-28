Software AG to continue with acquisitions in 2014 - CEO

FRANKFURT Jan 28 German business software maker
Software AG is planning further takeovers for 2014,
its chief executive told Reuters.
Karl-Heinz Streibich said the greatest number of companies
offering software were to be found in the United States.
"Therefore, it's more likely that you'll find a takeover
target there," he said after the group reported fourth quarter
results.
Software AG, the second-largest German business software
maker after SAP, acquired five companies last year for
a total of around 110 million euros ($150.4 million), three of
which were in the United States.
Streibich also confirmed the group's 2018 targets, under
which sales should rise to 1.25 billion euros, compared with 973
million euros in 2013.