版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 11月 19日 星期三 22:14 BJT

Caledonia's Messara flags $50 bln enterprise value for Zillow

LONDON Nov 19 Michael Messara, senior portfolio manager of hedge fund Caledonia, said U.S. property portal Zillow is the firm's biggest ever bet and he expects it to reach an enterprise value of $50 billion.

That would be reached by monitising its audience share, which is 18 times greater than its share of advertising revenue, Messara told the Sohn Conference in London, produced by Bloomberg, and would imply a price of $770 a share.

Messara said Zillow would be the same as the market leaders in other countries and follow a similar valuation path, boosted by its strong and defensible position, focus on mobile technology and "best in class" management. (Reporting by Simon Jessop and Nishant Kumar; editing by Jason Neely)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐