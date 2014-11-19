Caledonia's Messara flags $50 bln enterprise value for Zillow

LONDON Nov 19 Michael Messara, senior portfolio
manager of hedge fund Caledonia, said U.S. property portal
Zillow is the firm's biggest ever bet and he expects it to
reach an enterprise value of $50 billion.
That would be reached by monitising its audience share,
which is 18 times greater than its share of advertising revenue,
Messara told the Sohn Conference in London, produced by
Bloomberg, and would imply a price of $770 a share.
Messara said Zillow would be the same as the market leaders
in other countries and follow a similar valuation path, boosted
by its strong and defensible position, focus on mobile
technology and "best in class" management.
(Reporting by Simon Jessop and Nishant Kumar; editing by Jason
Neely)