Carve Capital backs Sprouts Farmers Market, sees share bounce over 12 mths

BRIEF-GE reports quarterly continuing operations EPS $0.39
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.46, revenue view $33.63 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
LONDON Dec 3 Bo Bortemark, co-founder of Carve Capital, said on Thursday he was backing Sprouts Farmers Market and expected its shares to rise between 20-40 percent over 12 months, fuelled by a healthier living trend in the United States.
Speaking at the Sohn Conference in London, he also said he backed internet giant Yahoo, whose core operations were currently valued by the market at zero, but which he thought were worth at least $6 and up to $20 a share. (Reporting by Simon Jessop, editing by Sinead Cruise)
* Files for offering of $13.8 million principal amount of our 6.50 pct convertible senior notes due 2019 - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2iS1DNA Further company coverage:
MUMBAI, Jan 20 Fairfax Financial Holdings is in early talks to sell 25 percent of India's largest private general insurer ICICI Lombard in a deal that could fetch up to $1 billion, as the Canadian firm looks to cash out and start a new insurance joint venture, sources familiar with the matter said.