BRIEF-GE reports quarterly continuing operations EPS $0.39
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.46, revenue view $33.63 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
LONDON Dec 3 Michael Karsch, chief executive of U.S. hedge fund firm Hunter Peak Investments, said he has bought shares in U.S. school textbooks provider Houghton Mifflin Harcourt and thought its stock could double in value over the next 12 months.
Speaking at the Sohn Conference in London, he said the firm was undervalued as the market thought it was vulnerable to digital challenge, had complicated accounts and believed recent earnings weakness would be continued.
Karsch, however, said there was little scope for a digital challenger in the market, the firm's free cash-flow was not as bad as some feared, and its lumpy earnings were not evidence of structural problems.
Calling the fourth-quarter a "turning point", he said he saw a return to growth in 2016 and the possibility that the management could buy back 20 percent of their stock over the next 12 months. (Reporting by Simon Jessop)
* Files for offering of $13.8 million principal amount of our 6.50 pct convertible senior notes due 2019 - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2iS1DNA Further company coverage:
MUMBAI, Jan 20 Fairfax Financial Holdings is in early talks to sell 25 percent of India's largest private general insurer ICICI Lombard in a deal that could fetch up to $1 billion, as the Canadian firm looks to cash out and start a new insurance joint venture, sources familiar with the matter said.