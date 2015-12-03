Trishield Capital's Harteveldt sees 55 pct upside to New Media Group

BRIEF-GE reports quarterly continuing operations EPS $0.39
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.46, revenue view $33.63 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
LONDON Dec 3 Robert Harteveldt, chief executive of Trishield Capital, said on Thursday he had bought shares in U.S.-listed newspaper group New Media Group, which he hopes will rise by 23 percent to $26.50 over the next 12-18 months.
Speaking at the Sohn Conference in London, he said local circulation trends had stabilised and the firm was "materially undervalued" at its current $21.50 a share.
He also saw scope for $200 million in acquisitions over the next 12 months, which should increase the stock's value by $4-$5 each. Together with organic growth, this could result in a 55 percent increase in price over the 18-month period, he said, with a 7.3 percent dividend yield. (Reporting by Simon Jessop, editing by Sinead Cruise)
* Files for offering of $13.8 million principal amount of our 6.50 pct convertible senior notes due 2019 - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2iS1DNA Further company coverage:
MUMBAI, Jan 20 Fairfax Financial Holdings is in early talks to sell 25 percent of India's largest private general insurer ICICI Lombard in a deal that could fetch up to $1 billion, as the Canadian firm looks to cash out and start a new insurance joint venture, sources familiar with the matter said.