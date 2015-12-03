Passport Capital's Burbank likes CF Industries for buybacks

BRIEF-GE reports quarterly continuing operations EPS $0.39
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.46, revenue view $33.63 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
LONDON Dec 3 The boss of $4 billion U.S. hedge fund Passport Capital said on Thursday he had bought into U.S. agro-chemicals firm CF Industries as he thought it was undervalued and was likely to launch a $3.5 billion share buy back in 2016.
Speaking at the Sohn Conference in London, John Burbank said that although concerns around growth in China were clouding the short-term outlook in the broader commodity markets, he expected the company to begin buying shares in the second half of 2016. (Reporting by Simon Jessop, editing by Kirstin Ridley)
* Files for offering of $13.8 million principal amount of our 6.50 pct convertible senior notes due 2019 - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2iS1DNA Further company coverage:
MUMBAI, Jan 20 Fairfax Financial Holdings is in early talks to sell 25 percent of India's largest private general insurer ICICI Lombard in a deal that could fetch up to $1 billion, as the Canadian firm looks to cash out and start a new insurance joint venture, sources familiar with the matter said.