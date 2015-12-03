Pictet's Aktug likes Mead Johnson Nutrition, sees 14 pct upside

BRIEF-GE reports quarterly continuing operations EPS $0.39
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.46, revenue view $33.63 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
LONDON Dec 3 Elif Aktug, fund manager at Pictet Asset Management, said she had bought into U.S. company Mead Johnson Nutrition and expected it to rise at least 14 percent in the coming months.
Speaking at the Sohn Conference in London, she said the firm's shares had been oversold on cyclical, local concerns in China and Hong Kong, but that it was positioned for strong growth in 2016.
* Files for offering of $13.8 million principal amount of our 6.50 pct convertible senior notes due 2019 - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2iS1DNA Further company coverage:
MUMBAI, Jan 20 Fairfax Financial Holdings is in early talks to sell 25 percent of India's largest private general insurer ICICI Lombard in a deal that could fetch up to $1 billion, as the Canadian firm looks to cash out and start a new insurance joint venture, sources familiar with the matter said.