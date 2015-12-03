Pictet's Aktug likes Mead Johnson Nutrition, sees 14 pct upside

LONDON Dec 3 Elif Aktug, fund manager at Pictet Asset Management, said she had bought into U.S. company Mead Johnson Nutrition and expected it to rise at least 14 percent in the coming months.

Speaking at the Sohn Conference in London, she said the firm's shares had been oversold on cyclical, local concerns in China and Hong Kong, but that it was positioned for strong growth in 2016.

(Reporting by Simon Jessop; editing by Carolyn Cohn)