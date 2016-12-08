Hedge fund TCI says expects large Charter Communications share buybacks

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON Dec 8 The founder of hedge fund TCI said on Thursday he expected U.S. firm Charter Communications to carry out large share buybacks and could eventually receive a takeover bid from Verizon.
"Margins are going to be much higher than consensus assumes," Chris Hohn told the Sohn Conference in London, profits that would help fund extensive share buybacks, totalling 35 percent of the outstanding shares.
Hohn, who owns 5 percent, also said he expected the company to be a takeover target in a consolidating U.S. market. "We think Verizon over time will buy Charter."
(Reporting by Maiya Keidan, Editing by Simon Jessop)
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.