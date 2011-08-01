UPDATE 1-Sohu Q2 net up 37 pct, sees Q3 rev above Street view

* Q2 GAAP shr $1.10 vs $0.82 yr-ago
* Q2 total revenue rose 36 pct
* Sees Q3 total revenue of $225-$230 mln
(Adds detail)
Aug 1 Chinese internet portal Sohu.com Inc
posted a 37 percent increase in second-quarter net
profit, helped by strong performance in its online games and
brand advertising units and forecast third-quarter revenue above
market estimates.
For the second quarter, Sohu's GAAP net income was $42.7
million, or $1.10 per share, compared with $31.3 million, or 82
cents a share in the year-ago period.
Sohu reported a non-GAAP net income of $47.4 million, or
$1.21 per share, compared with $37.5 million, or 96 cents per
share a year ago.
Total revenue for the company, which competes with Sina
Corp , NetEase.com and Tencent Holdings
, rose 36 percent to $198.7 million.
Analysts, on average, were expecting second quarter earnings
of $1.06 a share, excluding items, on revenue of $190.8 million,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
"Second quarter revenue in our online brand advertising
business hit a new high as we saw strong advertising demand from
the Internet sector, including e-commerce companies," Belinda
Wang, chief operating officer, said in a statement.
Online game revenues for the second quarter were $101.5
million, up 31 percent from the year-ago quarter.
Sohu said it expected third-quarter total revenue to be
between $225 million and $230 million, above market estimates of
$207.9 million.
(Reporting by Sakthi Prasad in Bangalore; Editing by Will
Waterman)