UPDATE 2-Higher spend on games, video drags Sohu profit

(Rewrites throughout, adds details, analyst comments, share movement)

* Q3 operating margin down 8 pct, gross margin down 2 pct

* Sees Q4 adj EPS $1.30-$1.35, rev $241-$246 mln

* Shares down 11 pct

Oct 31 Chinese internet portal Sohu.com Inc posted a higher third-quarter profit, but costs related to game launches and video offerings continued to chip away at its margins, sending its shares down more than 11 percent.

The company saw its gross margin decline for the sixth straight quarter to 71 percent from 73 percent last year, and operating margin drop to 32 percent from 40 percent last year.

Sohu's multiplayer online role-playing game unit Changyou.com also posted a decline in gross margin due to higher bandwidth costs and increased hiring for its new game "Duke of Mount Deer" (DMD).

Changyou.com's shares fell 21 percent in morning trade.

Changyou.com operates seven games that can be played online together by several players, including its flagship Tian Long Ba Bu, Blade Online and Blade Hero 2.

Typically, online role-playing games are free to play but users have to buy virtual enhancements to advance to higher levels. China has more than 300 million Internet users and boasts of one of the world's fastest online gaming markets.

But it is also fiercely competitive and gaming companies have to spend a lot on promotions, infrastructure and hiring game operators.

Sohu's operating expenses for the quarter jumped 66 percent on increases in total headcount and higher marketing and promotion costs.

Last quarter, analysts had warned that the company's plans to invest heavily in marketing DMD -- an adaptation of a popular novel by Jin Yong -- could further erode margins and hurt third-quarter earnings.

Advertising, which includes brand advertising and the Sogou search business, comprised 40 percent of revenues this quarter.

Within this, the video advertising segment has been growing quite rapidly but content acquisition and infrastructure costs have probably gone up even faster, Oppenheimer & Co analyst Andy Yeung told Reuters.

"The question is, when will its (Sohu's) margins begin to stabilize and when will the top line growth connect with the bottom line growth for the investor," he said.

Sohu, which competes with Sina Corp , NetEase.com and Tencent Holdings , said it expected fourth-quarter adjusted earnings of $1.30-$1.35 per share on revenue of $241-$246 million.

Net income for the quarter rose 19 percent to $64.3 million, or $1.17 a share, from last year. Total revenue for the quarter rose 42 percent to $233 million.

The online gaming segment, which makes up more than half of Sohu's total revenue, rose 35 percent to $115.8 million, while online brand advertising revenue rose to $76.6 million.

Analysts on average were expecting the company to earn $1.18 per share, on revenue of $228.3 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares of the Sohu, which means "search fox" in Chinese, were trading down $7.49 at $61.51 in afternoon trade on Nasdaq. They had fallen 42 percent since touching a life high of $109.37 April this year. (Reporting by Maneesha Tiwari and Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bangalore; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)