UPDATE 2-Higher spend on games, video drags Sohu profit

* Q3 operating margin down 8 pct, gross margin down 2 pct
* Sees Q4 adj EPS $1.30-$1.35, rev $241-$246 mln
* Shares down 11 pct
Oct 31 Chinese internet portal Sohu.com Inc
posted a higher third-quarter profit, but costs related
to game launches and video offerings continued to chip away at
its margins, sending its shares down more than 11 percent.
The company saw its gross margin decline for the sixth
straight quarter to 71 percent from 73 percent last year, and
operating margin drop to 32 percent from 40 percent last year.
Sohu's multiplayer online role-playing game unit
Changyou.com also posted a decline in gross margin due
to higher bandwidth costs and increased hiring for its new game
"Duke of Mount Deer" (DMD).
Changyou.com's shares fell 21 percent in morning
trade.
Changyou.com operates seven games that can be played online
together by several players, including its flagship Tian Long Ba
Bu, Blade Online and Blade Hero 2.
Typically, online role-playing games are free to play but
users have to buy virtual enhancements to advance to higher
levels. China has more than 300 million Internet users and
boasts of one of the world's fastest online gaming markets.
But it is also fiercely competitive and gaming companies
have to spend a lot on promotions, infrastructure and hiring
game operators.
Sohu's operating expenses for the quarter jumped 66 percent
on increases in total headcount and higher marketing and
promotion costs.
Last quarter, analysts had warned that the company's plans
to invest heavily in marketing DMD -- an adaptation of a popular
novel by Jin Yong -- could further erode margins and hurt
third-quarter earnings.
Advertising, which includes brand advertising and the Sogou
search business, comprised 40 percent of revenues this quarter.
Within this, the video advertising segment has been growing
quite rapidly but content acquisition and infrastructure costs
have probably gone up even faster, Oppenheimer & Co analyst Andy
Yeung told Reuters.
"The question is, when will its (Sohu's) margins
begin to stabilize and when will the top line growth connect
with the bottom line growth for the investor," he said.
Sohu, which competes with Sina Corp , NetEase.com
and Tencent Holdings , said it expected
fourth-quarter adjusted earnings of $1.30-$1.35 per share on
revenue of $241-$246 million.
Net income for the quarter rose 19 percent to $64.3 million,
or $1.17 a share, from last year. Total revenue for the quarter
rose 42 percent to $233 million.
The online gaming segment, which makes up more than half of
Sohu's total revenue, rose 35 percent to $115.8 million, while
online brand advertising revenue rose to $76.6 million.
Analysts on average were expecting the company to earn $1.18
per share, on revenue of $228.3 million, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
Shares of the Sohu, which means "search fox" in Chinese,
were trading down $7.49 at $61.51 in afternoon trade on Nasdaq.
They had fallen 42 percent since touching a life high of $109.37
April this year.
(Reporting by Maneesha Tiwari and Sruthi Ramakrishnan in
Bangalore; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter; Editing by Saumyadeb
Chakrabarty)