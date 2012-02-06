CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Sohu.com Q4 beats estimates, sees Q1 below forecasts

Feb 6 Chinese internet portal Sohu.com Inc
posted a better-than-expected fourth-quarter on Monday,
helped by higher revenues from online advertising, but the
company forecast first-quarter revenues below analysts'
forecast.
The company sees first-quarter adjusted earnings of 50-55
cents a share on revenue of $219 million to $225 million.
Analysts, on average, were expecting first-quarter earnings
of $1.13 per share on revenue of $238.2 million, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
For the fourth quarter, net income fell to $25 million, or
65 cents per share, from $44 million, or $1.07 per share, a year
ago.
Excluding one-off items, the company earned $1.36 per share.
Revenue for the quarter rose to $246 million from $232.8 million
a year ago.
Analysts, on average, were looking for fourth-quarter
adjusted earnings of $1.24 per share on revenue of $243.8
million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.