UPDATE 1-Sohu forecasts profit below estimates, shares fall

* Q1 adjusted EPS $0.61 vs estimate $0.48
* Q1 revenue $227 mln vs estimate $225.8 mln
* Sees Q2 adjusted EPS $0.40-$0.45 vs estimate $0.81
* Shares fall 6 pct in premarket trade
April 30 Chinese Internet portal Sohu.com Inc
reported strong quarterly results, but its
second-quarter profit outlook fell well short of estimates as
the company forecast slowing brand advertising revenue growth
for the third straight quarter.
Sohu expects second-quarter brand advertising revenue to
rise between 0.4 percent and 5 percent. First-quarter brand
advertising revenue rose 7 percent. It had grown 29 percent in
the fourth-quarter of 2011 and 30 percent in the third quarter.
"The economic slowdown in China clearly had an impact on
advertiser sentiment," Chief Operating Officer Belinda Wang said
in a statement.
"Because of lackluster auto sales and the slowing real
estate market, many automakers and real estate developers
decided to defer their marketing plans."
Brand advertising revenue comes from advertisements on some
popular Sohu-run websites like Sohu.com, Focus.cn and
Chinaren.com, where the company offers original and syndicated
content. It accounts for nearly three-quarters of total online
advertising revenue.
The company, which competes with SINA Corp, expects
an adjusted profit of 40 cents to 45 cents per share for the
second quarter, on revenue of $244 million to $250 million.
Analysts on average expected an adjusted profit of 81 cents
per share, on revenue of $250.8 million, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
Net income attributable to Sohu.com fell to 23.1 million, or
53 cents per share, from 44.8 million, or $1.01 cents per share,
a year ago.
The company's shares, which closed at $55.76 on Friday on
the Nasdaq, fell 6 percent to $52.20 in Monday premarket
trading.