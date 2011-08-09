UPDATE 1-SunPower, First Solar plants win environment deals

* Co's to add to endangered species protections
* Concerns Calif Valley Solar Ranch, Topaz plants
NEW YORK Aug 9 First Solar (FSLR.O) and
SunPower Corp SPWRA.O reached agreements with environmental
groups to help protect endangered animals around two of the
largest planned solar power plants in the United States, the
companies said on Tuesday.
The agreements help clear the way to build First Solar's
550-megawatt Topaz solar farm and SunPower's 250-MW California
Valley Solar Ranch plants in the Carrizo Plain in San Luis
Obispo County.
The Carrizo Plain is a recovery area for the San Joaquin
kit fox and giant Kangaroo rat.
Under the agreements with the Sierra Club, Defenders of
Wildlife and the Center for Biological Diversity, the companies
will add 9,000 acres to 17,000 acres that are currently set to
be marked as permanently protected areas around the plants.
SunPower and First Solar will also remove 30 miles of
fencing to allow for greater wildlife movement, help eliminate
poisons used to control rodents in the area and make
significant financial contributions to acquire undeveloped
areas for restoration.
(Reporting by Matt Daily; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)