China solar market could rival U.S. in 2011-report

* Solarbuzz puts China nonresidential market at 2.8 GW
* Seen helping build market for Chinese manufacturers
By Matt Daily
Nov 7 New subsidies implemented by Beijing and
fast-declining prices for solar panels could put China on pace
to match the United States's additions of the renewable energy
source this year, acccording to a report issued on Monday by
consultancy Solarbuzz.
China is likely to install 1.8 gigawatts of solar panels on
nonresidential sites this year, Solarbuzz said in new report,
in line with forecasts for the United States, which was the
world's fourth-largest solar market last year.
Adding in residential rooftops, most analysts expect the
United States to install between 2.0 and 2.2 gigawatts of solar
capacity this year, more than double the 878 megawatts
installed in 2010.
But China's growth is accelerating even quicker. In 2010,
the country added an estimated 480 MW of solar at
nonresidential sites.
One gigawatt, which is equal to 1,000 megawatts, is about
the capacity of a large nuclear reactor.
Trade tensions between China and the United States have
been rising in recent weeks following a complaint by some U.S.
manufacturers that Chinese companies are dumping solar panels
in the United States below market prices.
Earlier on Monday, China's CECEP Solar Technology Co Ltd
said it had put a planned $500 million U.S. project on hold
because of the trade dispute. [ID:nL4E7M71B2]
In August, China implemented a "feed-in-tariff" that will
pay solar power makers 1.15 yuan or about 18 cents per kilowatt
hour of electricity produced by the installed panels.
Previously, China had provided support to its companies
mainly through through loan guarantees and other measures
designed to stimulate manufacturing.
While far lower than Germany's feed-in-tariffs, Beijing's
support is likely to help drive the business in China,
according to Solarbuzz analyst Chris Sunsong.
China-based solar manufacturers such as Suntech Power
Holdings Co Ltd STP.N, Trina Solar Ltd (TSL.N) and Yingli
Green Energy Holding Co Ltd (YGE.N), produce more than 60
percent of the world's solar modules, and a glut of production
has helped push prices for the equipment down by about 40
percent so far this year.
Nearly all the Chinese production has been exported from
the country, but its growing appetite for solar power may help
its domestic producers by soaking up some of those extra
supplies.
"It's certainly going to benefit Chinese producers more
than anyone else," Sunsong said.
(Reporting by Matt Daily in New York, editing by Gerald E.
McCormick)