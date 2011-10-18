REFILE-US solar market scouts for cash as subsidies fade

(Refiles to add month in dateline)
* End of U.S. loan guarantees, cash grants spark worry
* Plummeting panel prices help, but capital costs weigh
* Large plants, small projects tap different funding
By Matt Daily
DALLAS, Oct 18 The sunset of two key U.S.
subsidies has set the solar industry scrambling to keep the
cash flowing to fund new renewable energy projects, and the
outlook looks cloudy, according to industry experts.
The U.S. solar industry is on pace to install a record 2
gigawatts of new installations this year, according to China's
Suntech Power [ID:nN1E79G1RJ], more than than double the 880
megawatts put on line in 2011 and well above earlier forecast
of 1.5 to 1.6 GW.
But a Department of Energy loan guarantee program that
helped fund billions of dollars in solar installations expired
at the end of the September, and another program that pays
solar developers a cash grant of 30 percent of the cost of new
projects will expire at the end of the year.
"What we hear from our members is finance, finance,
finance," said Thomas Kimbus, general counsel and vice
president for strategy at the lobby group Solar Energy
Industries Association.
The cost of solar power has dropped dramatically in recent
years, but even a decline of nearly 40 percent in the price of
solar panels this year has not yet eliminated the need for
government incentives to make the energy source competitive
with fossil fuels.
Kimbus and other company executives say they are hopeful
the U.S. government will extend the cash grant program, but
even the most optimistic observers admit that the collapse of
Solyndra, which sank after taking $535 million in
government-backed funding, has hurt solar's profile in
Washington.
The cash grant program will turn into a tax benefit program
that allows solar power plant developers to deduct 30 percent
of their projects' costs over several years.
Project developers typically sell those tax benefits into
the 'tax equity' market, which allows the buyers to use the
proceeds to cut their own tax burden and brings cash to
developers to pay for their construction costs.
"The two key drivers are the cost of the module and the
cost of capital," said Robert Krugel, managing partner of Smart
Energy Capital, which has helped develop more than 300
megawatts of solar projects.
Industry experts differ on their view of that tax equity
market and whether the major banks - usually the biggest buyers
of the tax credits -- still have an appetite to help fund the
clean energy industry.
"I don't think anyone knows how it's going to work out,"
said Bill Bush, chief financial officer of Borrego Solar
Systems Inc, which has helped fund more than than 1,000 solar
projects.
"(But) banks are still making money and still want tax
credits," he said.
BIG VERSUS SMALL
Solar panel makers such as First Solar (FSLR.O), SunPower
SPWRA.O and Suntech Power Holdings STP.N have benefited
from the advent of "utility scale" solar power plants that can
rival in size natural gas and coal-fired power plants.
Those plants cost billions of dollars to build, require
long-term power purchase agreements from utilities to guarantee
future revenue flow, and have depended on the now-expired
government guarantees to bring their loan costs down.
Major power companies such as Exelon Corp (EXC.N), Sempra
Energy (SRE.N) and NRG Energy (NRG.N) have taken stakes in
those plants, but the expiry of the loan guarantees has put
future development in jeopardy.
Those large plants may be able to tap into the debt markets
that are typically reserved for fossil fuel power plants and
other big projects.
"I'm quite sure we'll see 300-, 400-, 500-million-dollar
projects financed in the (solar) debt market," said Marty
Klepper, co-head of the energy and infrastructure projects
group at law firm Skadden, Arps.
Still, it is the small projects that have surprised many in
the industry this year, driven by the success of solar leases.
Under those programs, an investor builds and owns a homeowner's
or business's installation and receives a monthly payment from
the property owner.
Those leases have made it cheap for property owners to cut
their monthly power costs and install solar power without
spending tens of thousands of dollars up front.
Clean Power Finance CEO Nat Kreamer raised $75 million from
Google (GOOG.O) to fund solar leases under an investment fund
and is deploying millions of dollars from another unnamed
software company to installers of residential solar systems who
use its software.
The young company, whose number of financed projects has
grown by 5 percent per day since April, is looking to banks,
infrastructure funds and other corporations to raise money and
roll out more rooftop systems.
"We've had volume over $1 million daily in the summer
months," he said.
(Additional reporting by Nichola Groom; Editing by Gary Hill)