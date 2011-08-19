WRAPUP 2-Yingli profit beats Wall St, sees sector bounce

* Yingli profit beats Wall St, shares rise
* LDK warning sends shares plummeting
* Demand for solar modules seen rebounding amid price cuts
(Adds analyst comment, Sunergy earnings, Suntech to report,
updates shares)
By Matt Daily
NEW YORK, Aug 19 Rosy earnings from Chinese
solar panel maker Yingli Green Energy (YGE.N) on Friday stood in
stark contrast to the dismal reports from its rivals, and the
company said market signs pointed to a rebound in the second
half of the year.
The solar industry has been battered in 2011 by steep
declines in the prices for the modules that turn sunlight into
electricity, shrinking profit margins and pushing some of the
largest players into the red.
The MAC Solar companies index .SUNIDX has slumped more
than 31 percent so far this year, more than three times the drop
in the S&P 500 .SPX.
Yingli, however, managed to beat Wall Street forecasts with
its second-quarter earnings issued on Friday as it shipments
jumped nearly 37 percent from the first quarter, and it stuck
with its forecast that it would sell more than 1,700 megawatts
of solar panels this year.
That helped lift Yingli's share price more than 3 percent
earlier in the day, gaining back a bit of the selloff that has
wiped off more than 40 percent of its value this year.
"The stock has probably found a pretty nice bottom right
here," said Mark Bachman, analyst with Avian Securities LLC.
"They were the first company so far this earnings period to
come out and say things are looking better. We anticipate a
year-end gold rush."
Global demand for solar panels sank in the first half as
governments in the top two markets, Germany and Italy, pared
their subsidies that make the technology competitive with fossil
fuels such as coal and natural gas.
Those subsidy cuts came even as the major producers ramped
up their production, causing a glut in panel supplies that
swelled inventories across the industry, driving prices lower.
That price pressure drove Evergreen Solar ESLR.O, once an
industry darling, into bankruptcy earlier this week after it
struggled to keep pace with its Chinese rivals. [ID:nN1E77E0X0]
To be sure, those Chinese companies have suffered as well.
JA Solar Holdings Co Ltd (JASO.O) said its solar module sales
prices fell 20 percent from the first quarter, pushing it to a
net loss in the second quarter.
China Sunergy Co CSUN.O reported a worse-than-expected
loss on Friday, and chopped its 2011 shipment forecast.
[ID:nL4E7JJ2BW]
On Monday, all eyes will turn to Suntech Power Holdings
STP.N, the world's biggest solar company by production
capacity. Its shares slumped more than 5 percent on Friday to
challenge their lifetime lows.
LDK Solar LDK.N, which makes the silicon wafers that are
used to build solar panels, cut its revenue and margin forecasts
after the market close on Thursday [ID:nN1E77H1SL] and said it
would write down the value of its inventories.
"The wafer market could face a prolonged downturn due to
industry oversupply," said Wells Fargo analyst Sam Dubinsky, who
cut his 2011 profit forecast for LDK by about two-thirds.
Still, those low wafer prices help most of the module
makers, since the wafers typically make up more than half their
costs.
BETTING ON BRIGHTER SUMMER
Yingli, which said its net income nearly doubled to $58.1
million, or 36 cents per American Depositary Share (ADS), from a
year ago, topped Wall Street forecasts and said it has seen
strong interest from customers since June.
"We saw the sign of demand recovery triggered by the drop of
module price," Chief Executive and Chairman Liansheng Miao said
in a statement.
Its revenue of $680.6 million easily topped the $616 million
that analysts had expected.
The turmoil from the first six months of the year may give
way to a rebound in the second half, companies have said.
Italian buyers have returned now that uncertainty about the
subsidies has abated, and sales to new markets, such as the
United States, China and other Asian countries are growing
steadily.
And Germany, which bought only 1,000 MW of modules through
May versus 1,700 in the same period of 2010, is expected to
return heavily to the market now that panel prices have sunk.
"We have already signed several contracts for products for
delivery from August through to the fourth quarter of the German
end market," JA Solar Chief Executive Peng Fang told analysts on
Thursday.
Yingli's American Depositary Receipts in New York rose 1.4
percent to $5.71, while LDK tumbled more than 17 percent to
$5.43. The MAC Global Solar energy index fell 3.6 percent.
(Reporting by Matt Daily, Nichola Groom in Los Angeles, Krishn
N Das and Vaishnavi Bala in Bangalore; Editing by Dave
Zimmerman, Phil Berlowitz)