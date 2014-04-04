Solar company Sungevity receives $70 million investment

| SAN FRANCISCO, April 4
SAN FRANCISCO, April 4 Rooftop solar company
Sungevity on Friday said it will receive $70 million in new
equity financing from a group of investors including
Duesseldorf, Germany-based E.ON, one of the world's
largest investor-owned utilities.
It marks the largest investment by a power company in a
solar upstart, the company said.
Other investors include GE Ventures, the investment arm of
conglomerate General Electric, which initially invested
in the company in July 2013. The deal was led by Jetstream
Ventures, a Nashville-based fund.
Sungevity officials did not say how they planned to spend
the new funds other than to help it expand its business.
Announcements related to the investment will be coming in the
weeks and months ahead, a spokesman said.
Sungevity, which provides free online quotes to households
considering a shift to solar, saw its U.S. sales double last
year as it added 5,000 new customers.
(Reporting by Rory Carroll; Editing by Bernard Orr)