China's Hanergy to buy U.S. solar startup Miasole-source

| LOS ANGELES
LOS ANGELES Oct 1 Miasole, which raised
hundreds of millions of dollars as one of Silicon Valley's
hottest cleantech startups, has agreed to be sold to China's
Hanergy Holding Group for $30 million, according to a source
familiar with the matter.
The company will continue to operate as a unit of Hanergy,
and no employees will be laid off for a year after the deal
closes, the source said, adding that it is expected to happen
later this month.
Miasole declined to comment. Hanergy could not immediately
be reached for comment.
Solar manufacturers are struggling with a global glut of
solar panels that has erased profits and hampered funding for
new companies and technologies. Miasole's deal with Hanergy
would be the latest example of a U.S. solar startup being
rescued by a larger Asian industrial manufacturer. In the last
year, solar companies HelioVolt and Ascent Solar Technologies
Inc have sold stakes to South Korean conglomerate SK
Group and China's TFG Radiant Group, respectively.
One analyst estimated that Miasole's investors -- which
include Kleiner Perkins Caulfield & Byers and VantagePoint
Capital Partners -- would receive about six cents on the dollar.
"Here is the latest entry to the list of PV (photovoltaic)
manufacturers getting bought for pennies on the dollar," Raymond
James analyst Pavel Molchanov said in a note to clients, calling
the deal "a fire-sale."
"The semi-distressed nature of this transaction illustrates
the problems faced by all module producers amid the massive
industry overcapacity," Molchanov wrote.
The acquisition would be Hanergy's second of a struggling
thin film solar company this year. The company, China's largest
privately owned renewable energy provider, also bought Solibro,
a unit of insolvent German solar group Q-Cells.
Miasole, based in Santa Clara, California, has roughly $500
million since 2006. In additional to Kleiner Perkins and
VantagePoint, investors include Bessemer Venture Partners,
Firelake Capital and Passport Capital.
Miasole announced a $55 million funding round as recently as
March of this year, but had said late last year that it was
seeking a partner to help support its growth plan.
Miasole is one of a handful of U.S. solar companies using
copper indium gallium selenide, or CIGS, to make solar panels.
CIGS panels have long been seen as a possible challenger to
traditional silicon-based panels because they cost less to
manufacture and have the potential to generate close to as much
electricity from the sun's light.
But a dramatic fall in the price of silicon panels has put
increased pressure on startups to bring a product to market that
can compete with ever-cheaper traditional modules made in Asia.
Solyndra, another California company that was among the most
high-profile U.S. CIGS manufacturers, fell victim to sharply
declining panel prices and filed for bankruptcy a year ago.