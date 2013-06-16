Solar plane lands at Washington on journey across U.S.

June 16 An airplane entirely powered by the sun
landed in Washington on Sunday after a flight from St. Louis,
the next-to-last leg of a journey across the United States
intended to boost support for clean energy technologies.
The Solar Impulse landed at Dulles International Airport
outside Washington at 12:15 a.m. EDT, organizers said in a
statement. It will remain in the U.S. capital until it takes off
for New York in early July for the last leg of its historic
trip.
If the spindly experimental aircraft completes the journey
as planned, it will be the first solar-powered plane capable of
operating day and night to fly across the United States.
"It proves the reliability and potential of clean
technologies, and this is crucial in pushing our message
forward," Swiss pilot Bertrand Piccard said in the statement.
Piccard founded the Solar Impulse project with fellow pilot
Andre Borschberg.
With the wingspan of a jumbo jet and the weight of a small
car, the Solar Impulse is a test model for a more advanced
aircraft the team plans to build to fly around the world in
2015.
The plane completed the first leg of the journey from San
Francisco to Phoenix in early May and flew later that month from
Phoenix to Dallas.
In early June, the Solar Impulse made the trip from Dallas
to St. Louis. It flew to Washington in nearly 30 hours of flying
over two days.
The project began in 2003 with a 10-year budget of 90
million euros ($112 million). It has involved engineers from
Swiss escalator maker Schindler and research aid from
Belgian chemicals group Solvay.
The plane made its first intercontinental flight, from Spain
to Morocco, in June 2012.
The aircraft is propelled by energy collected from 12,000
solar cells in its wings that simultaneously recharge batteries
for night use.
