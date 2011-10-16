PREVIEW-Dark clouds threaten solar makers' future

* Struggling solar co's to gather in Dallas
* SPI convention begins Monday
* Share slumps putting companies under pressure
* Weak prices, Solyndra scandal tarnish outlook
By Matt Daily
Oct 16 What a difference a year makes.
In late 2010, solar panel makers were sold out, Germany was
gobbling up record numbers of the clean energy systems, and new
markets were steadily growing.
Now, the erosion of subsidies in Germany and Italy, the
world's two biggest markets, and rising production of the
panels that turn sunlight into electricity has left the
industry awash in a glut of equipment and driven panel prices
down by some 35 percent this year.
That is good news for consumers and distributors who buy
the solar modules, but has left manufacturers reeling as their
profit margins shrink and their share prices plummet to
multi-year lows.
Some companies have gone bankrupt, including Solyndra,
whose demise after receiving $535 million in government loans
triggered a scandal in Washington that has many politicians
questioning whether the federal government should continue
supporting the industry.
That black eye for the industry and the bleak market
conditions for panel makers will be key topics at the Solar
Power International convention, the solar business' biggest
gathering in the United States, which is set to begin on Monday
in Dallas.
More than 1,200 companies are expect to be on hand to
exhibit their wares, each fighting for a share of the market in
an industry that is growing increasingly competitive.
"You can walk around SPI and a bunch of the companies that
are there this year won't be there next year," said Rob Stone,
analyst with Cowen & Co.
Solar analysts have been quick to point out the young
industry is now weeding out the weaker companies, and that
prices for solar power are quickly approaching parity with
electricity generated by fossil fuels, which is crucial for
reducing its need for government subsidies.
That in turn is helping spur its growth in the United
States, where installations could double this year to more the
1.5 gigawatts.
SHARE COLLAPSE
Still, the damage to profit margins and stock prices has
been severe.
First Solar (FSLR.O), the industry's lowest cost
manufacturer, has seen its shares tumble 57 percent so far this
year. They touched their lowest level in more than four years
last week.
Shares in its U.S. competitor SunPower Corp SPWRA.O, in
which oil giant Total SA (TOTF.PA) bought a majority stake
earlier this year, have fallen more than 30 percent.
For the China-based manufacturers, the pain has also been
acute.
Suntech Power Holdings STP.N and Trina Solar (TSL.N)
shares have dropped 70 percent this year, Yingli Green Energy
(YGE.N) more than 60 percent, and JA Solar Holdings (JASO.O)
nearly 73 percent.
But no country's solar producers have been as hard hit by
free-falling prices as Germany's, by far the world's largest
consumer of solar power.
Q-Cells QCEG.DE, once the world's largest maker of solar
cells, is now struggling to meet refinancing needs and took
steps earlier this month that may delay its convertible bond
that is due in February 2012. [ID:nL3E7LA24M]
Solon SOOG.DE and Conergy CGYGk.DE have both been
forced into restructurings, and last week developer Phoenix
Solar (PS4G.DE) issued a profit warning.
Some critics say the German industry relied on lavish
subsidies for too long and were caught by surprise when the
German government started to slash supports to force the
industry to become more cost efficient.
But it was largely Italy's move to pare back its subsidies
that dampened much of the demand during the early months of
2011, analysts said, and led to sharp increases in module
inventories at many manufacturers.
In an effort to generate cash and reduce their inventories,
panel makers began aggressively selling the excess supplies in
May, June and July, driving panel prices sharply lower.
"They didn't have the credit to cover the working capital,"
said Theodore O'Neill, analyst with Wunderlich Securities in
New York.
"If you didn't know it was an inventory flush you'd say the
sky is falling."
The decline in panel prices has not yet spurred much new
demand, according to Cowen's Stone, and real consumption growth
may be several months away.
"It may well take till the second quarter next year," he
said.
Still, the sell-off in solar stocks appeared to have fully
reflected the weak environment, with most companies' shares
trading below their tangible book value, Stone said.
(Reporting by Matt Daily in New York, additional reporting by
Christoph Steitz in Frankfurt; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)