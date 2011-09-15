Drop in 2010 US solar costs may accelerate -study

* Costs fell 17 pct last year, could drop faster for 2011
* Large-scale projects see lowest costs
* Residential U.S. costs still higher than Germany
By Matt Daily
Sept 15 The cost to install solar power in the
United States fell by 17 percent in 2010 and is on pace to drop
even faster this year, according to a new report issued by the
Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory.
The total cost to place solar systems on homes and
businesses in 2010 excluding government incentives dropped to
$6.20 per watt from $7.50 in 2009, according to the study, the
fastest drop in the 13 years of data included in the study by
the Berkeley Lab, which is managed by the University of
California and partly funded by the U.S. Energy Department.
Government incentives typically cut the costs last year by
between 25 to 30 percent, although that support was declining
as incentives expire and solar's need for subsidies declined.
"The post-incentive price drop is less because the
incentives are going down pretty fast," said Galen Barbose, a
co-author of the report.
The United States was the fourth-largest market for solar
energy last year behind Germany, Italy and Japan.
This year, sharp declines in the prices of solar panels
drove costs down by 11 percent to $5.2 per watt in the first
six months alone for installations in California.
If that pace continues, costs this year could see declines
of 22 percent.
A glut of the solar panels that turn sunlight into
electricity has pushed those wholesale prices down by about 20
percent since the end of 2010, mostly because of fast-growing
production -- largely from Chinese companies.
Those price declines have squeezed profits and margins
across the industry and eroded the share prices of companies
such as U.S.-based First Solar (FSLR.O), the largest solar
maker by market value, and SunPower Corp SPWRA.O, as well as
China's Suntech Power Holdings STP.N, Trina Solar (TSL.N)
and JA Solar Holdings (JASO.O).
Recent corporate bankruptcies, including that of U.S.
government-backed Solyndra, have eliminated many of the players
that failed to keep pace with the declining market prices for
modules.
Panels typically make up less than half the costs of an
installed solar array, with construction, wiring and other
components adding the rest.
Prices for solar panels, or modules, dropped by 37 percent
from 2008 through 2010, according to Navigant Consulting's
Global Module Price Index.
Not surprisingly, the report showed that costs for
large-scale solar installation of a megawatt or bigger were
typically lower than the costs of small systems on homes.
Costs for large, utility-scale projects varied widely, from
$2.90 to $7.40 per watt, depending on the type of project and
its location.
Costs for small residential systems in the Unites States
were $6.90 per watt, far higher than the $4.20 per watt cost in
Germany, a country that has more than 8 times as much solar
built as the United States.
