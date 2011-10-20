WRAPUP 1-Western solars up the ante against Chinese peers

(Combines SolarWorld, China stories, recasts)
By Christoph Steitz and Leonora Walet
FRANKFURT/HONG KONG, Oct 20 Chinese solar
companies could soon find themselves bereft of some of their
biggest foreign markets as Western manufacturers intensify a
solar trade war and seek stiff anti-dumping duties on low-cost
Chinese products.
German group SolarWorld said on Thursday it was
working on steps to curb alleged price dumping by Chinese rivals
in Europe .
This comes less than a day after its U.S. unit led a group
of seven U.S. solar companies in urging the U.S government to
slap anti-dumping duties on Chinese-made solar energy products.
They charged that Chinese producers can aggressively
undercut U.S. prices because they receive cash grants and other
subsidies in China, destroying thousands of American jobs.
"If the U.S. takes action, it could have a serious impact on
Chinese solar players," said Min Li, head of alternative energy
at Yuanta Securities (Hong Kong) in response to the filed
complaint.
Europe is the world's largest solar market, accounting for
about 80 percent of global photovoltaic (PV) installations,
while the U.S. accounted for 5.3 percent.
Solar companies have been betting the United States may
become the world's largest market in the next few years,
replacing Germany in top spot as Berlin trims subsidies.
Western solar companies have been at odds with their Chinese
counterparts for years, alleging they receive lavish credit
lines to offer modules at cheaper prices, while European players
struggle to refinance.
NO FAIR COMPETITION
SolarWorld Chief Executive Frank Asbeck last month said
there was no fair competition in the solar industry, adding that
the Chinese government had made credit guarantees of more than
21 billion euros ($29 billion) to its solar companies in 2011
alone.
Chinese solar companies such as Suntech , Yingli
and JA Solar have in the past secured generous
loans via the China Development Bank (CDB).
Beijing says it has been fair in its dealings with its trade
partners and adheres to its commitments with the World Trade
Organization (WTO).
"Since China's accession into the WTO, (we have) been in
strict compliance with the commitments under the WTO," said
Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Jiang Yu.
Carsten Koernig, managing director of the German solar
industry association BSW, said the massive price declines in the
solar industry were "not a result of innovation but of uneven
political conditions".
Chinese solar companies have grown significantly in recent
years, attracted by solar subsidies in Germany, which have been
the industry's highest for a long time, and eating away market
share from their Western peers.
But a steep decline in demand from Europe, which accounts
for more than three-fourths of Chinese solar module makers'
revenues, following subsidy cuts have made these companies more
reliant on the United States, and any escalation in trade
tensions could pose a major threat to them.
"(The complaint) is closely related to the domestic
political and economic situation. There are some social
conflicts and an economic crisis in the United States, so they
need to seek a way out and find scapegoats," said Meng Xiangan,
Vice chairman of China Renewable Energy Society.
