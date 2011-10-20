UPDATE 1-Solar executives wary of trade complaint vs China

* 7 U.S. solar companies want duties on imports from China
* Many US, European companies supply China or buy from it
* Some companies fear getting shut out of China market
(Adds Suntech comments, paragraph 11)
By Matt Daily and Nichola Groom
DALLAS, Oct 20 A trade complaint filed by a
group of solar companies against China drew skeptical reviews
from inside the industry, with many fearing a trade war could
disrupt growth.
On Wednesday, seven U.S. solar manufacturers asked the
Obama administration to impose duties of more than 100 percent
on China imports, which they said were unfairly undercutting
U.S. prices and destroying American jobs. [ID:nN1E79I23Z]
But many U.S. and European companies supply China's
industry with products used to make solar cells, while others
end up buying those finished cells to put in their own solar
modules.
"It's a really difficult issue for everyone," said Tom
Hecht, head of U.S. sales for Germany's Schott Solar (S9SG.DE).
"Any trade war is damaging to the industry."
Fear of triggering retaliation by the Chinese government or
angering the Chinese companies appeared to be the reason that
six of the companies that filed the complaint chose to remain
anonymous, several industry experts said.
Only SolarWorld Industries, the U.S. arm of Germany's
SolarWorld AG SWVG.DE, made its name public.
China's solar industry has grown rapidly over the past five
years, led by companies such as Suntech Power Holdings STP.N,
Yingli Green Energy (YGE.N) and Trina Solar (TSL.N) -- all of
which have shares traded on the New York Stock Exchange.
Analysts and executives have blamed the rising output of
panels from China for pushing some U.S. companies into
bankruptcy this year. A glut of solar panels has helped drive
down prices by about 40 percent so far this year, shrinking
margins for nearly all manufacturers.
Kevin Kilkelly, SolarWorld's U.S. president, said the
Chinese companies had flooded the United States with panels at
cut-rate prices simply to win market share.
"In July alone, (China's U.S. shipments) far outweighed
those from all of 2010 combined," he told Reuters. "So we said
we have to take action."
GLOBALIZED BUSINESS
China's Suntech, the world's largest maker of solar panels,
responded to the filing by saying it was well prepared to
demonstrate its strict adherence to fair international trade
practices. [ID:nN1E79J1HI]
Many executives from the United States and Europe have
privately complained for years about China's impact on the
solar markets, but most have also said the business had become
so globalized that penalizing one country would not help
companies that are struggling to survive.
Still others seem wary of triggering a trade war that could
lead to foreign companies being shut out of China, which has
become one of the world's fastest-growing renewable energy
centers.
First Solar (FSLR.O), the largest U.S. solar company and
the industry's lowest-cost manufacturer, has signed agreements
that could result in it building huge solar power plants in
China, although it has done only modest pilot projects there so
far.
"What we believe in is free and open market access here and
everywhere else in the world," First Solar Chief Executive Rob
Gillette told reporters at the Solar Power International trade
show in Dallas this week.
Trade relations with China have become a hot issue ahead of
the 2012 U.S. presidential and congressional elections. Last
week the Senate passed a bill aimed at Beijing's currency
practices, but the proposal faces an uphill battle in the House
of Representatives.
Others at the Dallas show said the trade complaint gave the
industry a black eye, something many found unwelcome following
the bankruptcy of Solyndra, which collapsed after receiving
more than $500 million in government loans.
"The outside world looking at renewables as a whole says:
'Well, this is just proof that solar is not a business yet --
let's just ignore it for another five years,'" said Julian
Hawkins, head of sales and marketing for U.S. manufacturer
Abound Solar.
"I'm not really sure at times that people go through all
the repercussions."
(Reporting by Matt Daily and Nichola Groom, with additional
reporting by Edwin Chan and Braden Reddall; Editing by Lisa Von
Ahn and Steve Orlofsky)