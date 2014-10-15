UPDATE 1-SolarCity offers $200 mln solar bonds in first public offering

(Adds details from statement, analyst and executive comments, shares)

Oct 15 SolarCity Corp, the largest installer of residential solar panels in the United States, said it would offer up to $200 million of solar bonds and launch a new online investment site to buy the debt.

SolarCity, which has made three private placements of solar bonds in the last year, said this was the first registered public offering of such bonds in the United States.

The company, backed by Tesla Motors Inc founder Elon Musk, is targeting small retail investors, offering solar bonds for as little as $1,000.

SolarCity has so far banked on big investors such as Google Inc and U.S. Bancorp who can claim federal tax credits for investments in solar systems.

"This gives us the opportunity to expand our pool of available investors," Tim Newell, vice president of financial products for SolarCity, said on Wednesday.

Maturities for the bonds range from 1-7 years and interest rates are up to 4 percent, SolarCity said in a statement.

"Demand for the offering will be robust, many retail investors are big fans of yield-oriented securities - both equities and bonds," said Raymond James analyst Pavel Molchanov.

SolarCity will pay returns on the bonds using income generated from customers' monthly payments. The company's customers typically install rooftop solar panels with no upfront costs and then pay the company every month for power consumed.

"Our expectation is that this is the first of fairly continuous offerings," Newell said, adding that the company expects to have other financial products on offer.

The bond offering comes days after the company unveiled a financing option that gives its customers loans to buy residential solar systems.

SolarCity shares were down 3 percent at $48.19, reflecting an overall drop in U.S. stocks. (Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)