公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 5月 14日 星期二 19:52 BJT

BRIEF-SolarCity shares down 13.2 pct in premarket trading

NEW YORK May 14 SolarCity Corp : * Shares down 13.2 percent in premarket trading
