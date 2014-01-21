版本:
BRIEF-SolarCity down 2.9 percent premarket; JP Morgan cuts to neutral

NEW YORK Jan 21 SolarCity Corp : * Down 2.9 percent to $72.92 in premarket; JP Morgan cuts to neutral rating
