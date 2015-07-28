SolarCity's unveils program to help small businesses go solar

July 28 SolarCity Corp said on Tuesday
it was introducing a new service that would make it easier for
small and medium-sized businesses to go solar and pay less for
electricity.
SolarCity Chief Executive Lyndon Rive said in an interview
that the new offering targets a market segment that has been
neglected by solar installers over the last few years.
To make it affordable for these businesses, SolarCity will
use its employees to install solar panels rather than
outsourcing the work to third parties. It will also use a new
lightweight panel mounting system that is faster to install, it
said in a statement.
The company said it will use a financing program that allows
a business to pay for solar power on its property tax bill. The
Property Assessed Clean Energy (PACE) program has been growing
in popularity, and California recently began allowing businesses
to use it to finance leased solar systems.
Under the program, businesses will pay 5 to 25 percent less
for solar than for power from their local utility, SolarCity
said.
SolarCity will partner with Renew Financial, a venture
capital-backed provider of PACE financing.
The program will start in California and expand to the East
Coast next year.
