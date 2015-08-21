Jim Chanos of Kynikos says he is short SolarCity shares -CNBC

Aug 21 Widely followed hedge fund shortseller
Jim Chanos, founder of Kynikos Associates, says he is betting
shares in SolarCity Corp will drop on the basis the
American provider of energy services is a "subprime financing
company."
Chanos told CNBC on Friday: "The problem with SolarCity
relative to some of the plays like SunEdison and industrial and
commercial plays is that it is a residential model.
"You basically lease the panels from SolarCity and they
collect the lease payments. So in effect, if you put on the
panels, you have a second mortgage on your home. You hope it's
an asset but in many cases, it turns into a liability."
Shares of SolarCity were down 11.22 percent but not before
dropping as over 13 percent in mid-day trading.
