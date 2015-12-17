UPDATE 1-Jim Chanos wishes he 'could borrow more' to short SolarCity stock

Impact of job-stealing robots a growing concern at Davos
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 20 Open markets and global trade have been blamed for job losses over the last decade, but global CEOs say the real culprits are increasingly machines.
(Adds SolarCity share activity since Chanos announced short position)
NEW YORK Dec 17 Jim Chanos of Kynikos Associates said he is still betting on a huge decline in the shares of SolarCity Corp, which he has called a "subprime financing company," and said he wishes he could borrow more stock to short its shares.
"I wish I could borrow more," Chanos told CNBC on Thursday.
Investors who take short positions borrow stock, then sell the shares in hope of being able to buy back shares at a lower price later, allowing them to pocket any difference in price once the shares are returned to the lender.
But if a stock surges, as in the case of SolarCity, a short seller's losses can climb rapidly, making it too risky to hold on even if the investor still believes the stock price will eventually collapse.
Chanos asserts that SolarCity, a provider of solar energy systems, is burning $500 million per quarter.
SolarCity sells most of its solar panel systems via lease deals. Chanos has said that the lease system is akin to taking out a second mortgage on a home.
When Chanos announced on Aug. 21 that he was short SolarCity shares, they fell as low as $40.75 before closing at $40.99. The stock continued to fall, dropping by 39 percent until it bottomed on Nov. 11 with a $25.07 close.
SolarCity shares are now up 22 percent from when Chanos first announced his short position. On Thursday they closed up 6.6 percent at $57.26. (Reporting by Jennifer Ablan and Lewis Krauskopf; Editing by Leslie Adler)
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 20 Open markets and global trade have been blamed for job losses over the last decade, but global CEOs say the real culprits are increasingly machines.
JAKARTA, Jan 20 The Indonesian unit of Freeport-Mcmoran Inc is seeking fiscal and legal guarantees from the government over mining rules issued last week, a spokesman for the copper mining giant said late on Thursday.
Jan 20 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.