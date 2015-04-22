SolarCity launches fund for U.S. commercial solar projects

April 22 SolarCity Corp has started a
fund that includes an investment from Credit Suisse to finance
more than $1 billion in commercial solar energy systems for
companies, schools and government organizations in the United
States.
The fund is expected to finance more than 300 megawatts of
new commercial solar projects over the next two years, SolarCity
said in a statement on Wednesday.
SolarCity, the top U.S. residential solar installer by
market share, said it finalized the deal with Credit Suisse
in February and began funding projects in March.
The fund was created to finance projects that utilize new
SolarCity technologies, said the company, which is backed by
Tesla Motors Inc founder Elon Musk.
"SolarCity has installed more than 1,800 commercial solar
projects in 21 states, and we've barely scratched the surface of
the addressable market," Chief Financial Officer Brad Buss said.
(Reporting by Sneha Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti
Pandey)