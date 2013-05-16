SolarCity raises biggest ever lease fund from Goldman

LOS ANGELES May 16 U.S. rooftop solar installer
SolarCity Corp on Thursday said Goldman Sachs Group Inc
would finance more than $500 million of its solar power
projects.
The funding for U.S. residential solar leases is the largest
such deal ever announced, SolarCity said in a statement. The
agreement was initiated last year and the funding expanded in
April.
SolarCity has raised similar funds from banks such as U.S.
Bancorp and from corporations including Google Inc
and Honda Motor Co Ltd.
As owners of the panel systems, the banks and companies are
able to claim a federal tax credit worth 30 percent of the value
of the system.
The funds allow homeowners to pay a monthly fee for their
solar energy panels rather than pay for them all at once. The
growth of such financing in the solar industry has made
generating electric power from the sun an option for households
that otherwise could not afford it.
In the statement, Goldman's global head of clean technology
and renewables, Stuart Bernstein, said the firm had set a target
of $40 billion in financings and investments in renewable energy
over the next decade.