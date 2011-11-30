SolarCity revives military homes solar project

* Project failed to meet Dept of Energy deadlines
* Bank of America to finance debt portion
Nov 30 Solar power developer SolarCity and Bank
of America Merrill Lynch will go ahead with a plan to
build more than $1 billion in new solar projects on military
housing, despite their failure to win a U.S. loan guarantee.
The project, named "SolarStrong," aims to put about 300
megawatts of solar generation on 120,000 military housing units
over five years.
That figure was scaled back from the 160,000 installations
originally targeted under the project that had received initial
approvals for a $275 million loan guarantee from the U.S.
Department of Energy.
But the companies failed to win final approval for the
project and SolarCity blamed increased paperwork that resulted
from a Congressional investigation into the DOE funding.
Congressional Republicans put the DOE under scrutiny after
solar maker Solyndra collapsed into bankruptcy, despite winning
$535 million in government funding.
Lyndon Rive, CEO of SolarCity, said, although the project
failed to meet the end-September Energy Department deadline,
the rigorous process in creating and submitting the DOE
application actually helped the partners make it viable for
debt financing.
Under the new pact, Bank of America will finance the debt
portion of the project, while SolarCity will create equity
funds that qualify for a tax renewable energy tax break.
"We found that our capabilities had advanced so
dramatically from where the market was a year ago, we were able
to keep going," Jonathan Plowe, head of new energy for Bank of
America, told Reuters.
"What we've done here is create a financing model that can
make distributed solar affordable on a huge scale without a
guarantee from the federal government."
Private equity firm US Renewables Group (USRG) served as
financial advisor for SolarStrong.
SolarCity previously received investments totaling $280
million from Google Inc to help fund its residential
solar lease program.