Harried US cleantech sector seeks turning point in SolarCity IPO

By Nichola Groom
LOS ANGELES, Oct 26 The last thing the
downtrodden U.S. cleantech industry needs is another startup
going up in flames, so it has a lot riding on the initial public
offering of SolarCity.
The top U.S. installer of residential solar systems has
grown rapidly, largely because it allows customers to lease its
costly product by paying a monthly fee, avoiding hefty upfront
costs of an outright purchase. SolarCity, which is expected to
go public before year end, is also benefiting from the sliding
price of solar panels that has walloped their manufacturers.
As a result, SolarCity is being hailed as the alternative
energy industry's most promising IPO candidate since electric
car company Tesla Motors Inc's 2010 debut.
Like Tesla, which is widely regarded as the sector's sole
public markets success story, SolarCity was founded by Paypal
billionaire Elon Musk.
"If SolarCity's IPO does well it could potentially mark a
big transition point," said Rob Day, a partner with cleantech
private equity firm Black Coral Capital in Boston. "SolarCity
represents the next wave of cleantech that people should be much
more excited about."
With the high-profile flameouts of solar company Solyndra
and battery maker A123 Systems still fresh in the market's mind,
the cleantech industry has never had more at stake. A successful
SolarCity IPO would help rekindle venture capital interest in
the sector, which has "vaporized" in recent years, Day said.
A sizeable dose of regulatory risk, however, has some
worried about the IPO's prospects. U.S. Treasury officials have
subpoenaed SolarCity in a probe related to solar energy cash
grants under the stimulus program. These grants have underpinned
its fast expansion, and the company has warned that an
unfavorable outcome in the probe could cost millions of dollars.
A successful IPO could open the door for SolarCity's rivals,
which include Silicon Valley startups Clean Power Finance and
SunRun Inc, to tap public markets as well.
"If this is a successful IPO it will be great for the
company's peers," said Pacific Crest Securities solar industry
analyst Ben Schuman. "That could help the U.S. market because
these companies will be better capitalized and less constrained
in terms of their own growth."
CLEANTECH'S "UGLY SISTER"
Until now, the list of publicly traded renewable energy
companies has been dominated by solar manufacturers that are
struggling with slumping prices due to a global glut of panels.
The MAC Global Solar Energy index has lost about 80 percent of
its value since the start of 2011, and only a handful of
companies have dared go public in that time.
BrightSource Energy, a builder of solar thermal power plants
once considered a hot IPO prospect, canceled its offering at the
last minute in April. Shares of the most recent U.S. solar
company to go public, inverter maker Enphase Energy,
are down 40 percent since their March debut.
"I've never seen a sector as unloved as the cleantech
sector, and solar is the ugly sister of the cleantech sector,"
said Edward Guinness, co-manager of the Guinness Atkinson
Alternative Energy Fund.
SolarCity, founded six years ago by Musk and his cousins,
Lyndon and Peter Rive, has grown rapidly. Its share of the U.S.
residential solar market was more than double its next-largest
competitor, Trinity Solar, in the first six months of this year,
according to industry research firm GTM Research. SolarCity's
revenue more than tripled in the first six months of this year
to $71.4 million.
"A good company with a sound and growing business can always
go public," Musk said in an email last month before SolarCity's
IPO filing. "If anything, I would err on the side of going
public when the appetite for a particular sector is a bit low,
so that we can be sure of making a good return for investors
over the long term."
Musk's Tesla has gained more than 60 percent since debuting
in 2010.
SolarCity's venture capital backers include Draper Fisher
Jurvetson, DBL Investors, Mayfield Fund, Shea Ventures and Valor
Equity Partners.
CASH GRANT DRAWS SCRUTINY
SolarCity's success is largely due to the explosion in the
popularity of solar leases. The likes of U.S. Bancorp
and Google Inc have put up large funds that allow
SolarCity to finance its installations. In the second quarter of
this year, nearly three-quarters of residential solar systems in
top solar market California were leased, compared with less than
11 percent just three years earlier, according to GTM Research.
The companies that put up the financing funds are able to
collect a tax credit worth 30 percent of the value of the
system. Until earlier this year, that tax credit was available
as a cash grant through a popular stimulus program.
But SolarCity disclosed in a regulatory filing this month
that the Treasury Department's inspector general is
investigating "possible misrepresentations" in the value of
solar systems that received the federal cash grants. As part of
the probe, SolarCity and others have received subpoenas.
The San Mateo, California company said it had submitted $325
million in cash grant applications as of Aug. 31. If it were
required to adjust the value of those applications by a
hypothetical 5 percent, it would be required to repay $16
million to its fund investors, SolarCity said in the filing.
Also, the U.S. Internal Revenue Service is auditing two of
its investment funds. The company would not offer any additional
comment.
The probe and the audits have some in the market concerned,
especially given the dismal track record of cleantech stocks,
broadly, and the high-profile flops of recent IPOs like Facebook
Inc, Zynga Inc and Groupon Inc.
"I don't think the IPO market can really take these types of
risks these days," said a cleantech banker who asked not to be
named.
As a potential investor, fund manager Guinness said the
probes "will be too big a problem for me to deal with."
Others worried that SolarCity's accounting for leases was
too complex for potential investors to grasp, as revenue for the
projects is recognized over the term of the lease and fund
investors collect the grants and tax credits.
"It is not easy to model how much cash will remain after the
fund investors take their share of the pie," said Xavier
Chollet, co-manager of the $400 million Pictet Clean Energy
Fund.
Chollet added, however, that the solar installation business
is "the most interesting place to be from an investor
standpoint" because of the drop in panel prices.
Time will tell if investors like Chollet weigh SolarCity's
growth prospects more heavily than its risks. If its IPO flops
however, so will the hopes of many in an industry that is
struggling to regain its footing.
"The status quo is very unhealthy," Day said. "The longer it
gets prolonged, the harder it's going to be for the next
generation to get into the marketplace."